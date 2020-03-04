FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name and photo of a man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, days after they broke up.

Investigators are looking for Michael Sherrod Walker, Jr., 23.

He’s wanted for the murder of Atiyeh Symone Chatmon, 23.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says the crime happened in the 1900 block of Golden Heights Road in Haslet around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It appears that the suspect and Ms. Chatmon were in a relationship that ended this past weekend,” the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office explained in a news release.

Chatmon and Walker were on the phone Tuesday when their conversation erupted into an argument.

After that call ended, it appears that the suspect showed up at Chatmon’s work and continued to argue with her.

The Sheriff’s Office said that’s when Walker pulled out a gun and shot Chatmon in the chest and then took off.

“We have our team of investigators on this. We know who he is, and we are working every angle to locate him and bring him to justice,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. “I want to thank Fort Worth Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and all the other law enforcement agencies that assisted during the initial phases of this investigation. We went from not knowing what happened to having a face and a name of the person who committed this murder. We will find him, and we will bring him to justice.”