DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been two weeks since a Dallas man ​was found shot to death in his Lake Highlands apartment. So far, police have not announced an arrest.

The victim’s mother is hoping someone will come forward with answers.

“He was just there for everybody, a great father and a great son,” Natasha Johnigan said. “That was my son, but he was also my best friend.”

Johnigan said words can not describe how much she loves her son, 26-year-old Hosia Abdallah Jr.

He was graduate of North Garland High School and Grambling State University.

He was working in home health and had launched his own online retail store at the time of his death.

​

“I won’t rest until justice has been given for Hosia,” she said.” I will not rest.” ​

​

On Wednesday, February 19 around 11:00 p.m. Dallas Police found Abdallah Jr. ​shot to death inside his apartment off Jupiter Road near East Northwest Highway.

​

“It was someone he trusted that he let inside the house,” ​Johnigan said.

​

Her son’s neighbor told her that night, she heard someone at his door.​

​

“She heard somebody say Hosia and she looked out the peep hole and she saw two guys,” she said. “One in a black hoodie and one in a white hoodie.” ​

​

Johnigan said her son open the door to let them in. Then multiple shots were fired. ​

​

“Somebody that was close to my son did this and me, the family and ​the friends will not sleep until that person or persons are caught,” she said. ​”I’ve heard so many stories. I haven’t heard specifically from the ​roommate who said he was there and jumped out the window. ​ ​It was somebody close to him. I know God is so good and he’s so faithful. Justice will be served.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective White, #7682 at 214-671-3690. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.