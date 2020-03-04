FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two runoffs are now set in the Democratic primary races for U.S. Senate and the 24th Congressional District.

Nearly 24 hours after the polls closed, results showed Royce West made the runoff for U.S. Senate.

He will face Mary “MJ” Hegar in the May runoff.

Hegar tweeted Wednesday night, “Congratulations, @RoyceWestTX! I’ve enjoyed getting to know you on the campaign trail, and I’m looking forward to engaging in a lively conversation with voters across our state about the best path to move forward our Texas values.”

There were 12 candidates running in this race.

After being down by more than 1500 votes, West surpassed progressive activist Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez Wednesday afternoon by more than 23,000 votes.

In a statement, West said, “I believe we are well-positioned to win the runoff. The runoff is a brand new day.”

Ramirez said in a statement, “I ran as a progressive, as a Latina, and as a working mom. We ran this campaign unapologetically, and we all have

so much to be proud of for what we’ve accomplished.”

On Tuesday night, Hegar issued a statement, “It is because of the support of people across Texas that we had a strong showing tonight. I have proven I can take on and win tough fights.”

Either Hegar or West will take-on Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November.

Another key race headed to a runoff is in the Democratic primary for the 24th Congressional District.

Kim Olson finished first followed by Candace Valenzuela.

The winner will face Republican Beth Van Duyne, a former Irving Mayor who served as a Regional Administrator of HUD in Fort Worth in the Trump Administration.

We asked Valenzuela and Olson what sets them apart.

Olson said, “I think what voters yesterday said was look, we want that leader who can bring the country together, that represents our Texas values in the U.S. House, and I think I’m able to do that.”

Valenzuela said,”When I talk about the fight for better health care, or when I’m talking about the fight for public education, it’s not just things I’m rattling off as a politician, it’s coming from lived experience and that’s the strength that I bring to this race.”

The 24th Congressional District is open after long-term Congressman U.S. Representative Kenny Marchant announced last year he’s retiring at the end of the term this year.

The general election contest in November will be one of the most closely watched races in the state and country because Democrats nearly won the seat in 2018.