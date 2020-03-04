HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas man wasn’t going to let an hours-long wait deter him from casting his vote on Super Tuesday — even if it meant waiting until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

KTRK reports Hervis Rogers stood in line for about six hours — way after polling centers closed — at Texas Southern University in order to voice his opinion. And he reportedly wasn’t upset by the wait, either.

“I wanted to get my vote in, voice my opinion. I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out,” Rogers said.

Harris County officials eventually sent more voting machines to Texas Southern University as a long line of voters was seen throughout the evening.

Hours-long wait times at polling centers were reported throughout Texas and the U.S. as voters turned out to support their candidates on Super Tuesday.

When asked why he didn’t walk away from the long line, Rogers said: “I was debating on that, but I said to myself ‘no, don’t do that…’ The way it was going like it was set up for me to walk away, walk away don’t worry about it. But I said no, I’m going to do that.”

Rogers’ story, in particular, got the attention of many, including Hillary Clinton.

“A seven-hour wait to vote is a poll tax. We need to restore the Voting Rights Act to stop Republican elected officials from shutting down polling sites,” Clinton tweeted.

“You can’t have democracy if you have a process like this,” Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents parts of Houston, told CNN.

Joe Biden, ultimately, won the Texas primary to boost his Democratic presidential nomination against Bernie Sanders.