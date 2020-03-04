Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Every year fans flock to Arlington for Texas Rangers games not just for the baseball, but for the themed souvenirs! We are talking about the themed nights. Last year that included themes like Dino Day, Space Night, and 9-1-1 Dispatch Night, today the Texas Rangers announced the themes for the upcoming 2020 season.
The current schedule of Theme Night offers is below:
- Roaring 20’s Night – Friday, April 24 vs Seattle: Fans will be treated to a night of Roaring 20s fun and a Joey Gallo “The Greate Batsby” bobblehead.
- CBS 11 Weather Day – Wednesday, April 29 vs Oakland: Fans will enjoy an exciting interactive pre-game presentation on North Texas Weather.
- Game Of Thrones Night – Friday, May 29 vs Oakland: Fans will receive a limited-edition Calhoun Drogo bobblehead.
- Whataburger Night – Wednesday, July 1 vs Atlanta: The team is offering a limited edition Whataburger/Texas Rangers co-branded bucket hat.
- Blue Bell – Sunday, July 5 vs Chicago: Fans will be treated to a patriotic Rangers cap courtesy of Blue Bell Creameries.
- Margaritaville Night – Friday, June 12 vs Cleveland: Parrotheads will enjoy the fun island-themed concert after the game plus the custom Texas Rangers Margaritaville button-up.
- Star Wars Night – Friday, July 12 vs Minnesota: Fans can score a limited edition Han Solak bobblehead.
- Top Gun Day – Sunday, July 19 vs Minnesota: Duel aces Mike Minor and Lance Lynn are featured in the unique Top Gun Day bobblehead.
- FC Dallas – Tuesday, July 21 vs Houston: Fans will receive a co-branded Texas Rangers + FC Dallas ball-cap
- Dallas Stars – Wednesday, July 22 vs Houston: Score a co-branded Texas Rangers + Dallas Stars ball-cap for this game.
- Dallas Mavericks – Thursday, July 23 vs Houston: A Co=branded Texas Rangers + Dallas Maverics ball-cap is the exclusive offer for this one.
- WWE Night – Friday, July 24 vs Houston: Pin down a limited-edition WWE Plus buddy honoring Elvis Andrus.
You can get more details and tickets to the Texas Rangers theme nights right HERE.
In addition to the themed nights, the Rangers have announced their community nights for the 2020 season. You can see all the information about the community nights right HERE.