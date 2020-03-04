DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and North Texas Democrats celebrated after his big night on Super Tuesday.
“As returns came in, you could tell he was going to have a huge night,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Biden’s biggest prize was Texas, where he not only came from behind to beat Sen. Bernie Sanders, he also had to compete against former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who blanketed the airwaves with campaign ads.
“Huge,” said SMU Professor of Political Communication Rita Kirk. “You can’t get any bigger than this. When we talk about Clinton being the “comeback kid” back in the day, nothing compares to what happened last night.”
Biden’s victory followed his decisive win in South Carolina Saturday and his rally in Dallas two nights ago, when three former presidential candidates endorsed him.
“Texas is in play and we’ve haven’t had that in a long time,” Kirk said. “We’re going to make a difference in this election. It’s going to be an exciting time for Texas.”
Tuesday was also good for President Donald Trump, who received a record number of votes in a Texas primary for a sitting president running for re-election, nearly 1.9 million votes.
“We’re still a red state and we shouldn’t forget that. That’s a really important thing,” said Kirk.
There were 228 delegates up for grabs in Texas.
Biden received 111, Sanders got 102, Bloomberg 10 and Elizabeth Warren 5.