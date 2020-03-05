Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Sunny, TGIF! Forecast
Sunny. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
2 hours ago
Search Continues For Man Suspected Of Committing 12+ Tarrant County Robberies
Search Continues For Man Suspected Of Committing 12+ Tarrant County Robberies
3 hours ago
Separating Coronavirus Fact From Fiction
Separating Coronavirus Fact From Fiction
3 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Dallas Drug Dealer Convicted Of Murdering Teen Sentenced To Life In Prison
According to evidence presented at trial, Freddie Gilbert, an avowed cocaine dealer, shot and killed 19-year-old Jacquisha Isaac on Oct. 29, 2017.
Mavericks Lose Protest Of Hawks Game, Mark Cuban Fined $500K For Criticizing Refs
The Dallas Mavericks have lost their protest of the Feb. 22 game against the Atlanta Hawks, and owner Mark Cuban has also been fined $500,000 for his criticism and actions against the referees of that game.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Sunny, TGIF! Forecast
Sunny. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
2 hours ago
Weather Stories
21 Dead After 2 Tornadoes Touch Down In And Around Nashville, Tennessee
Tornadoes touched down across Tennessee overnight Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and leaving an undetermined number missing.
Warm Weather Spurt Doesn't Mean It's Time To Plant
“If they plant something now and we get a late freeze, it’s going to burn the foliage or burn the bloom, and they may have to start all over again."
Homeless North Texans Seek Warmth, Shelter At DFW Airport On Freezing Night
"It’s going to be packed in here, you see how cold it is outside," said Beatrix Cox, who sleeps at the airport with her husband on cold nights.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
"I Do Still Have My Crib In Dallas," Guard Ronald Leary's Reaction To Cowboys Reunion
"I do still have my crib in Dallas," Leary tweeted after seeing reports that he wouldn't be opposed to a Dallas reunion.
Rangers
Rangers Test Out Globe Life Field Retractable Roof
Thursday was the kind of sunny and mild day the Texas Rangers might open the Globe Life Field roof for during baseball season.
Mavericks
Mavericks Lose Protest Of Hawks Game, Mark Cuban Fined $500K For Criticizing Refs
The Dallas Mavericks have lost their protest of the Feb. 22 game against the Atlanta Hawks, and owner Mark Cuban has also been fined $500,000 for his criticism and actions against the referees of that game.
Stars
Miro Heiskanen Gives Last Ditch Effort, But Dallas Stars Fall To Bruins 4-3
The NHL-leading Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Sunny, TGIF! Forecast
Sunny. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
2 hours ago
Search Continues For Man Suspected Of Committing 12+ Tarrant County Robberies
Search Continues For Man Suspected Of Committing 12+ Tarrant County Robberies
3 hours ago
Separating Coronavirus Fact From Fiction
Separating Coronavirus Fact From Fiction
3 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
International Travelers Wrestle With Staying Or Going Amid Coronavirus Concerns: 'We Can't Run From Everything'
Some people are wondering if it is still safe travel considering the coronavirus threat.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
1:00 PM
The Talk
2:00 PM
Tamron Hall
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 4pm
5:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 5pm
View All Programs
2020 Dallas Auto Show Ticket Contest
March 5, 2020 at 10:19 am
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply