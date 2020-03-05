Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — American Airlines announced they’re upping cleaning procedures amid the threat of the coronavirus.
In a statement released Wednesday, the airline said their cleaning practices have “always met or exceeded all CDC guidelines,” however, they’re doing the following to ensure safe travels:
- We have a strong, structured cleaning regimen and our aircraft are cleaned each day at key touchpoints on their journeys with an EPA-approved disinfectant.
- International flights and aircraft with additional time on the ground receive a detailed 30-point cleaning package each day. All of our aircraft also undergo a deep cleaning procedure on a regularly scheduled basis.
- We are enhancing our cleaning procedures on international flights and aircraft that remain overnight at an airport. This move, which will touch the majority of our aircraft each day, includes a more thorough cleaning of all hard surfaces, including tray tables and armrests.
- Most of our aircraft are equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that provide a complete air change approximately 15 to 30 times per hour, or once every two to four minutes. A HEPA filter’s complete air change is better than most other forms of transportation and office buildings’ and similar to the standard for hospitals.
- We’re provisioning hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for crew members on all international flights across the Pacific Ocean and to Italy. We are working to expand this measure to all flights in the near future.
As for in flight dining and beverages, the airline said all catering equipment on key international flights is undergoing additional sanitation and disinfection procedures:
- All tableware, dishes, cutlery and glassware are being sanitized/disinfected before washing.
- All unused inbound supplies are being discarded.
- Inbound linen and headphones are being sanitized separately.
- All galley equipment, including carts and carriers, are being sanitized separately.
- On key international flights, mid-cabin bar service will be adjusted and self-serve snack and fruit baskets will be removed. Flight attendants will provide food and beverage items upon request.
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.