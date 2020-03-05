DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called a meeting Wednesday night with local hospital, education, and transportation leaders to discuss preparations for a possible coronavirus outbreak.
“I believe it’s not if, but when,” said Rocky Vaz, the city’s director of emergency management.
According to Vaz, the city has asked every department, including police and fire, to plan how it would respond if it temporarily lost 10%, 20%, or even 50% of its workforce.
“Let’s say sanitation workers. How do we cut down the service? Do we go down to one day service versus twice a week? So we’re looking at all that,” he said.
Richardson Independent School District superintendent Jeannie Stone said one of the biggest concerns discussed is what will happen when people return from spring break travel.
“We’re going to want to know if anyone’s travelled outside of the country,” she said, of students and staff. The district said it would follow up with any necessary questions, but is still working on how it would respond if anyone travelled to an area affected be COVID-19.
Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the district is well aware of the ripple effect school closures could have. “A kid can’t go to school, then people can’t go to work,” he said.
He said, the district will conduct business as usual for as long as it can. “If we’re told a school or two need to shut down, then we’ll shut a school or two down… not the whole district.”