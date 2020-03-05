Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Democrats are suing Texas elections officials in an effort to stop a new ban on straight-ticket voting in 2020.
The lawsuit filed Thursday comes after long lines this week snaked out of polling centers in Houston on Super Tuesday. Some voters waited more than an hour, and Democrats are claims that it hints at problems to come in November.
Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party’s entire slate of candidates
