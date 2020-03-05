WATCH AT 4:45 PM:Harris County Health Leaders Discuss Coronavirus Cases
Filed Under:Darius Tarver, denton, DFW News, Officer Injured, officer-involved shooting, Shooting, The Forum at Denton Station, UNT

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Denton Police Department has released video footage from the night a police officer fatally shot a UNT student.

At a news conference Thursday, the department released the footage of their interaction with 23-year-old Darius Tarver at The Forum at Denton Station earlier this year.

Darius Tarver (Courtesy: Tarver family)

Around 3 a.m. Jan. 21, Tarver was shot by a DPD officer after residents reported that a man was banging on doors and yelling for someone to let him in. Residents also reported that Tarver was shattering light fixtures with a frying pan in the breezeway.

According to police, the UNT student got into a confrontation with arriving officers while wielding a cleaver and a frying pan. Police said he ignored commands to drop the items and started advancing towards officers.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said officers used a taser on him but he was able to get back up and then “charged full-on” — stabbing an officer in the shoulder. An officer then fired his weapon multiple times at Tarver — striking him at least once. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Denton Police Department

The officer who was stabbed was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply