DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW Airport announced changes Thursday to keep homeless people from spending the night in the airport’s terminals.

Dozens of homeless people have been often finding shelter in Terminal A near the DART light rail connection.

Homeless at DFW Airport (CBS 11)

In a statement, DFW Airport said, “From now on authorized users, including ticketed passengers, people meeting or assisting customers and employees are allowed at terminals and other airport facilities.”

The airport said it’s not equipped to serve as a shelter, but will work with community partners to relocate the homeless.

