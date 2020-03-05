NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Game show host Alex Trebek gave an update on his battle against cancer as the 79-year-old celebrates a milestone.
In a video posted on social media the “Jeopardy!” host said he has beaten the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients. — which is 18%.
Trebek said it would be disingenuous to say his health battle has been easy. “There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days,” he said in the emotional video.
A one-year update from Alex: pic.twitter.com/W9101suZeZ
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 4, 2020
Trebek says he was close to giving up on life and that his journey included “…moments of great pain and sudden massive attacks of great depression.”
Despite his struggles, Trebek has continued to do his job and has vowed he won’t be ending his career anytime in the “near future.”
Trebek ended his update with words of encouragement for his fans to persevere through whatever their circumstance is and keep a positive attitude.
