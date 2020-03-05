DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists last night, Luka Doncic notched his 22nd career triple-double for the Mavericks passing Jason Kidd’s franchise record for career triple-doubles.

The 21-year-old accomplished the feat in only 122 career games, it took Hall of Famer Jason Kidd nearly 500 games to rack 21 triple-doubles for the Mavericks. Doncic has become a triple-double machine in his second season with the Mavericks, and he currently leads the NBA with 14.

It took Doncic 45 games of his NBA career before securing his first triple-double. Which happened in January of 2019 against the Milwaukee Bucks, in that game Doncic racked up 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. In the 77 games since he has posted 21 more triple-doubles or roughly one every four games.

Additionally, with last night’s effort, Doncic has become the youngest player in NBA history to post 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a game. He joins Denver Nuggets’ star and fellow European, Nikola Jokic as the only players to post that stat line this season.

Doncic, Magic Johnson, and Oscar Robertson are the only players in NBA history to accomplish that stat line before their 22nd birthday.

For the season, Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. The Dallas Mavericks are currently ranked 7th in the Western Conference with a record of 38-25.

Though Doncic is the record holder for the Mavericks, he still has a ways to go to become the NBA all-time leader at triple-doubles. That spot is currently held by Oscar Robertson who had 181 triple-doubles in his 10-year NBA career.