  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:#SouthbySouthwest, Apple, Austin, Beastie Boys, Coronavirus, Courtney B. Vance, Covid-19, COVID-19 Virus, flu guide, Netflix, Netflix series, novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCoV), novel coronavirus, Rashida Jones, South by Southwest, SXSW, SXSW Festival, SXSW Interactive, SXSW Music Festival, Technology, Texas News


LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More heavy-hitters scheduled to appear at South by Southwest in Austin are pulling out of the event. Now Netflix has canceled screenings and events at the festival amid concerns about the coronavirus.

A company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual media, entertainment, technology and music conference and festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked,” with Courtney B. Vance, and four docu-series. The news was first reported by Variety.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance speaks onstage at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)

In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.

Netflix is not the only company to scrap its festival plans. The Hollywood Reporter also reported Wednesday that Apple was also canceling its plans for the festival, which included Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story.”

Already companies including Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Mashable have dropped out of the event set to run March 13-22.

Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply