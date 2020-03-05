LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More heavy-hitters scheduled to appear at South by Southwest in Austin are pulling out of the event. Now Netflix has canceled screenings and events at the festival amid concerns about the coronavirus.
A company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual media, entertainment, technology and music conference and festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked,” with Courtney B. Vance, and four docu-series. The news was first reported by Variety.
In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.
Netflix is not the only company to scrap its festival plans. The Hollywood Reporter also reported Wednesday that Apple was also canceling its plans for the festival, which included Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story.”
Already companies including Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Mashable have dropped out of the event set to run March 13-22.
Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to request for comment.
