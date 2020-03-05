PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A restaurant worker has been arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to three teenagers who all, ultimately, died in a single-vehicle crash in Plano more than two weeks ago, police announced Thursday.
Yu Gao, 36, was charged with three counts of alcohol sale to a minor and one count of alcoholic beverage during prohibited hours after police found that alcohol played a factor in the crash that killed one former and two current Plano ISD students.
The crash happened on Feb. 17 at around 3:45 a.m. near Hedgcoxe Road and Union Drive. Police said a BMW was speeding down Hedgcoxe Road when it crashed into a tree and caught fire, killing the three teens who were inside.
The victims were later identified as Yuxuan Wang, 18, Jin Chen, 18, and Yuchen Jin, 16.
Through the investigation, police determined a combination of speeding and alcohol led to the crash. Police found that the teenagers were allegedly served alcohol at Focus BBQ on W. Spring Creek in Plano.
Police confirmed Gao was a server at the restaurant and that she’s accused of selling the three teenagers the alcohol.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is also looking into the restaurant itself.