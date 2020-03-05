(CBSDFW.COM) – The NCAA has put together an advisory panel to monitor the coronavirus situation across the U.S., and a student athlete at the University of Texas at Dallas is among those chosen for that committee.
According to the NCAA, the panel was established to watch the situation in order to help make decisions about championships and other big college sporting events amid coronavirus concerns.
“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer, said. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”
Isaiah Swann, a baseball player at UT Dallas, was selected to join the committee. According to the NCAA, his titles include NCAA Division III Student-Athlete Advisory Committee member and Division III SAAC representative to the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sport.
The Centers for Disease Control reports the immediate health risk from coronavirus in the U.S. remains low but has advised the public to maintain hygienic practices such as washing hands.
“Given the fluid situation, the advisory panel will meet regularly and provide valuable insight and expertise as the Association navigates this complicated public health challenge,” Dr. Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, said.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 11 deaths reported from coronavirus in the U.S. and about 200 confirmed cases.