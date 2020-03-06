DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The attorney representing the family of a 23-year-old student tased and fatally shot by a Denton police officer in January, says he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is demanding justice for Darius Tarver.

In a release, Merritt questions officer’s treatment of Tarver that night, saying, “The mentally impaired are among the most vulnerable communities in our society. First responders are required to recognize signs of mental health crisis and engage citizens suffering such episodes with care and professionalism. The goal is to get them help while ensuring the safety of the community and law enforcement personnel.”

Tarver was involved in a near fatal collision shortly before he was killed where he sustained a traumatic brain injury. He was prematurely released from ICU, according to Merritt, and subsequently began to exhibit signs of significant mental impairment. On the day he was killed, he barricaded himself in his room while muttering to himself about God and light. Thus, his roommate called the police and asked for help.

Video shot from four police body cameras that night show Tarver holding a large knife and frying pan when police approached him near the outside stairwell of his apartment building, The Forum at Denton Station.

When Tarver did not follow commands to drop the items, an officer shot him with a taser. Tarver stumbled toward officers, and one officer fired a single shot in his direction.

After several seconds on the ground, Tarver got back up, retrieved the pan and advanced toward officers again. That’s when the same officer fired two more times, killing him.