TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher at the Coppell High School Ninth Grade Campus was arrested for online solicitation of a minor this week.
Steven Rhea Hart, 26, was taken into custody by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Unit and Coppell Police Department.
An arrest warrant shows that Hart used the Grindr App to lure who he thought was a 15-year-old male. But Hart was actually communicating with an undercover detective posing as a minor.
Please contact Detective Krystal Kaether at 817-884-1275 if you have any information related to Hart’s arrest.
The Coppell ISD sent CBS 11 News the following statement:
On March 4, 2020, Coppell ISD notified parents and employees that Steven Hart from the Coppell High School Ninth Grade Campus had resigned from CISD shortly before being arrested for alleged online solicitation of a minor by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, this alleged incident does not involve a Coppell ISD student. He worked for the district from 2016 until his resignation March 4, 2020.
This former employee is no longer allowed at CHS9 or any Coppell Independent School District campus or facility. The district also has reported this alleged incident to the State Board of Educator Certification, as required by law and District Policy.
Employee privacy laws prohibit us from releasing additional details about this situation.