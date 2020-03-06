TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher at the Coppell High School Ninth Grade Campus was arrested for online solicitation of a minor this week.

Steven Rhea Hart, 26, was taken into custody by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Unit and Coppell Police Department.

An arrest warrant shows that Hart used the Grindr App to lure who he thought was a 15-year-old male. But Hart was actually communicating with an undercover detective posing as a minor.

Please contact Detective Krystal Kaether at 817-884-1275 if you have any information related to Hart’s arrest.

The Coppell ISD sent CBS 11 News the following statement: