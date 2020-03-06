DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They work hard to make sure kids get to and from school safely, but a North Dallas crossing guard says the job is becoming increasingly more dangerous.

Thomas Mays, 69, says he is witnessing a lot of distracted driving at the intersection of Arapaho and Nedra Way near Prestonwood Elementary School.

He wants drivers to know it’s not only putting him at risk, but young students as well. ​

​

“I’m doing all this yelling!” Mays said. “They don’t care!” ​

He’s worked at the intersection for seven years and has helped hundreds of kids ​get across six lanes of traffic with no stop signs or stop lights on Arapaho.

He said at times, it’s ​impossible​ to cross because drivers are going well ​over the posted school zone ​speed limit of 20 miles per hour, breaking the law.​

​

“It says 20 mph school zone, 35 regular,” he said. “These people do 70! They act like they on LBJ or George Bush!” ​

​

“I see it all the time,” a mother walking her daughter to Prestonwood Elementary said. “It’s sad. My husband and I were thinking about reaching out to somebody. I know everybody is in a hurry all the time, but just take the time to slow down.”

​

They want to see increased enforcement, a four-way stop or traffic lights.​

​

“Everybody needs to step up because we’re out here ​risking our lives to get your kids across the street so you ought to be able to step up and help us,” Mays said.