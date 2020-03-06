



— You’ve no doubt seen people walking around with masks and hopefully washing their hands more than usual.

As the U.S. deals with more confirmed cases of coronavirus more people are questioning exactly what to use to keep their personal space clean and disinfected.

The Environmental Protection Agency has information you need to know in the fight against germs and viruses.

Today a list of EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was released.

Fortunately for those concerned, coronaviruses are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill — with the proper disinfectant.

A number of the items on the list are industrial strength or professional cleaners, but there are some more familiar household names on the list — including Clorox, Lysol and Purell.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said, “Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand-washing.”

The list of EPA approved disinfectants are also qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2.