ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who is suspected in over a dozen armed robberies throughout Tarrant County.

According to Arlington police, a man seen in numerous surveillance images is wanted for robbing residents, stores and restaurants at gunpoint in the cities of Arlington, Fort Worth and Mansfield. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted out two new images of the suspect after three incidents were reported Thursday evening. The chief said there are now 12 incidents in Arlington that were reported involving this same suspect but there are more from the two other cities.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817.469.8477.

