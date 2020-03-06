GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four juveniles and one young adult face multiple charges after a police pursuit overnight in Grapevine following a home burglary.

Grapevine Police said around 2:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 500 block of Woodhill Court.

An officer found an SUV nearby that matched the suspect vehicle description and activated his emergency lights. The suspect vehicle sped away.

A pursuit began on Post Oak Road, traveled through Grapevine, and ended on the service road of south SH-121 in Euless.

Five people in the suspect vehicle jumped out in a parking lot in the 2600 block of SH-121 and ran in different directions.

The vehicle pursuit involved two Grapevine Police units, while Euless Police helped with the foot chase.

In the end, all five suspects were taken into custody and no one was hurt.

Four of the suspects, a 12-year-old and three 14-year-olds, were taken to a juvenile detention center, while 18-year-old Sergio Ortiz was booked into the Grapevine Jail.

All five suspects live in Fort Worth.

Grapevine Police investigators discovered the suspects were driving a vehicle stolen out of Fort Worth.

Various stolen property was found inside and police are processing the items to be returned to owners.

Police said Any victims from the neighborhood around Woodhill Court whose vehicle was burglarized must first make a police report for items stolen.

Recovered property will be reunited with owners based on information given in the police reports.

Victims should call the non-emergency police number to begin the process of making a report at 817-410-8127.