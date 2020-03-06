ARLINGTON, Texas (CBDDFW.COM) – A teenaged gang member in Arlington, who police were tracking down for outstanding warrants, was found in Dallas along with eight handguns, at least one of them stolen.
Arlington Police said the 17-year-old was arrested overnight and is facing two evading arrest charges out of Arlington and Mansfield and a prohibited weapon charge.
Police are conducting a trace on all the firearms to determine where they came from.
Chief Will Johnson tweeted Friday, “As part of our continued Violent Crime Initiative, officers arrested a 17-year old overnight who was found to be in possession of 8 guns with 1 of them reported stolen. He is facing 2 Evading Arrest charges out of Arlington & Mansfield and 1 Prohibited Weapon.”
As part of our continued Violent Crime Initiative, officers arrested a 17-year old overnight who was found to be in possession of 8 guns with 1 of them reported stolen. He is facing 2 Evading Arrest charges out of Arlington & Mansfield and 1 Prohibited Weapon. pic.twitter.com/9ETjT5dkm5
— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) March 6, 2020
Arlington Police said the teen, who has been involved in violent crime in the past, has not been enrolled in school since 2017.