AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe.

Austin-based Tito’s Vodka is now having to respond to numerous tweets after customers have claimed they want to make their own hand sanitizer using the alcoholic beverage.

The company responded with a statement, saying customers cannot use the vodka because the CDC requires alcohol-based hand sanitizer to be 60% alcohol. Tito’s Vodka is 40% alcohol.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/4WB0OVfLBm — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the company tweeted.

Washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is still the best way to protect yourself amid the continuing rise in concerns of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the CDC.