DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas officers went above and beyond to surprise and support a 7-year-old boy after he had a 12-hour surgery earlier this year, police said Friday.
Police said the visit came after the boy’s parents, Dimitrios and Julie Dimoulakis, worked with retired officer and friend Joseph Chatman on surprising the child after he finished up an hours-long surgery on Jan. 29.
“I was reluctant at first because I wasn’t sure what was going to come of the surgery,” the boy’s father said. “Chatman is a great friend.”
Sgt. Kelvin Pope, Senior Cpl. Michael Scott and officer Charles Timmons went beyond their badge to cheer up the boy as he remained in his bed at Scottish Rite hospital. Police did not say what kind of surgery the child had.
“The smile that came across my son’s face when he saw the officers Scott and Timmons come into the room was the turning point when he knew he was going to be okay,” the boy’s parents said.
Dimitrios Dimoulakis called the surprise a “true blessing” as it appeared to lift the boy’s spirits during his difficult time. “I can’t thank these officers enough for making a positive difference in my son’s life and my family’s life,” he said.