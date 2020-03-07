FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some special children were treated to a show and were given the chance to get up-close to animals at the Tarrant County Junior Livestock Show in Fort Worth Saturday morning.
Participants wrapped up the show by teaming up with children with disabilities to give them experience with livestock at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.
It’s the 70th year for the junior livestock show, and it involves kids of all ages.
“It’s amazing where some of them go with it,” R.L. Felbt of the Tarrant County Junior Livestock Association said. “I’ve been involved with it long enough now that now we’re seen kids that were five and six years old and now they’re married adults and are coming back in and helping us with the show as a superintendent.”
This year, there was a record-breaking participation of 821 kids.
There was a sale Saturday afternoon but the amount raised has not yet been released. However, last year they raised more than $500,000.