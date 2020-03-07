Comments
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 33-year-old man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Euless Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting at around 8:50 p.m. at the Park Place Townhomes in the 400 block of E. Harwood Road. When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said Saturday afternoon that the man had died from his injuries.
There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.685.1526 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.