FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at her job earlier this week has been arrested and charged with murder, according to jail records.
Michael Sherrod Walker, Jr., 23, was wanted this week for the fatal shooting of Atiyeh Symone Chatmon in Haslet. He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on a charge of murder with no bond amount set.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m. at Chatmon’s job in the 1900 block of Golden Heights Road.
According to authorities, the two appeared to have been in a relationship that ended last weekend. Authorities said Walker and Chatmon were involved in an argument over the phone on Tuesday before the shooting.
Authorities said Walker later showed up at Chatmon’s job and continued arguing with her before, ultimately, pulling out a gun and shooting her in the chest. He then ran away.
According to jail records, Walker was arrested on Saturday by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
“Atiyeh was full of life… She made those around her laugh and feel loved. She was a little firecracker with a beautiful heart and soul,” Chatmon’s family said in a statement.