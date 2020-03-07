(CBSDFW.COM) – At DFW Airport, families​ are heading to their Spring Break vacations — but not without their concerns.

MariAnne and Kristin Francis will be visiting their sister in Utah. ​It’s usually one ​of the most anticipated trips of the year,​ but this year the sisters say there are some worries

“I’m just scared to even be in the airport right now ​but, hopefully we’ll make it to Utah and back without getting sick,” MariAnne said.

Here locally, several school district have released their plans for Spring Break and recommendations when it comes to travel.

PLANO ISD:

Campuses and buses are deep cleaned

Monitoring CDC guidelines

Students or staff traveling internationally, including cruises, are asked to fill out a form reporting this to the district

MANSFIELD ISD:

Monitoring CDC guidelines

Students or staff traveling to countries with CDC Level 2 or 3 travel notices are asked to report this to school nurses before coming back ​

GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE ISD:

Monitoring CDC guidelines

Giving students and staff a travel survey to fill out before returning​ to school

If they travel to a Level 2 or 3 country — they’re asked to self quarantine for 14 days

“I think if you take enough precautions you are ​less exposed to that kind of virus because I read some ​articles that say there are more diseases that cause more ​fatalities than the coronavirus so I don’t think there’s potential risk me traveling,” student Juan Carlos said.

“I’m just making sure that I’m not touching my face after I touch other things,” MariAnne Francis said. “Just be cautious kind of thing, but I mean you go to do what you got to do, you can’t stop yourself from living your life” ​

“I’m just packing up hand sanitizer in my suit case and my backpack so I can keep it on me,” Kristin Francis said.

​Airport cleaning crews are ​doing ​regular wipe-downs, mostly focusing on “high-touch areas” ​like door handles and ticket kiosks. ​