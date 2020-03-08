DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County is calling for a recount of results from the Super Tuesday primaries after officials said they found discrepancies from 44 thumb drives on that March 3 election day.
Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole released a statement Saturday that said the county is asking the district court to allow for a recount.
According to Pippins-Poole, the 44 thumb drives from precinct machines were not counted on Super Tuesday.
“Of the 44 thumb drives, 16 were not received in a timely manner to the Elections Department and 28 were from voting machines not scheduled to be used but were used by volunteer election officials,” she said in a statement.
Pippins-Poole said she consulted with the Texas Secretary of State before asking for the recount. She said there are paper ballot backups that she’s asking for authorization to recount.
“If the Court grants this petition, the Dallas County Elections Department will post notice of the recount and make the results available to the public as quickly as possible,” Pippins-Poole said.