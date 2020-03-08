DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At Sunday’s Dallas Mavericks game, coronavirus concerns have fans taking extra precautions.
“We work in the bar industry so we’re always washing our hands but we’re trying not to touch surfaces,” Megan Caldwell said.
“Obviously, hand sanitizer,” Nicole McWhorter said. “ We walked around when we got here and there was hand sanitizer everywhere”
As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the NBA is playing close attention.
“The NBA is obviously heavily invested in trying to understand exactly what is going on… talking to the CDC, the World Health Organization,” Dallas Mavericks Owner Marc Cuban said. “Our doctors and our trainers are having ongoing meetings with the league, getting continuous updates.”
Last week, the Associated Press reported the league sent a memo to teams telling them to be prepared to play without fans, if necessary.
“I think it would be rough,” Mavs fan Bryan Liecnick said. “It would be tough for the players.”
Lakers player Lebron James said he’s opposed.
“I ain’t playing,” he said. “If I ain’t got the fans in the crowd… that’s who I play for”
“I can’t blame him,” Liecnick said. “I think for him it’s all about the fans.”
The NBA is also asking players to avoid high-fives and signing autographs and is weighing plans to restrict access to locker rooms in order to protect players.
“We have to get at this thing, attack it before it attacks us, just so we can get ahead of it… because I for sure don’t want it,” Mavs fan King Cain said.
The Dallas Stars, who also play at the AAC, are taking extra precautions. Yesterday, they did not allow media into the dressing rooms. Postgame interviews were instead done at a podium.