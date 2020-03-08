HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting an additional presumptive positive case of the coronavirus.
In a statement released Sunday, HCPH said the patient — a 60 to 70-year-old woman — is associated with a group of people who traveled to Egypt last month. She is currently quarantined and being continuously monitored, officials said.
Officials said the test result was processed at the Houston Health Department and is considered “presumptive positive’ for COVID-19. However, they said the immediate risk to the county remains low as there is no evidence of community spread at this time.
This comes not even a week after two other Harris County residents tested positive after traveling to Egypt last month.
Harris County residents can help prevent the spread of this virus by taking the same preventive measures used to protect against the cold and flu:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school and community and allows your child an opportunity to rest and recover.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.