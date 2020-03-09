DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have released an image they hope leads to the arrest of a killer or killers.
Police said on Sunday, March 8 around 3:40 a.m., two men were shot in the parking lot of 2435 W. Northwest Highway and one of the victims died.
The vehicle believed to have been driven by the suspects is a dark-colored SUV which possibly contains a large religious decal in the center of the rear window.
Police said Fernando Perez-Gonzalez was murdered, and Enrique Moren-Reyes was also shot, but survived.
Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help with any information they may have related to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Detective C. Walton with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit 214-671-3632.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.