OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — At least 30 wildfires burned more than 30,000 acres in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Officials with the Oklahoma Forestry Services say they’re still trying to determine how many buildings were lost or damaged in the fire. Fire crews in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas worked together to battle the large wildfire and other smaller fires in the area.

The largest wildfire, dubbed the 412 Fire, has burned more than 29,000 acres in the state’s panhandle, according to the Southern Area Coordination Center.

By Monday morning 50% of the 412 fire was contained, meaning half of the fire is surrounded by barriers that keep it from spreading at those points, the Oklahoma Forestry Service reported.

The 412 Fire reportedly started just before 1 p.m. Saturday, prompting officials to order evacuations in the towns of Beaver and Forgan in Beaver County.

A tweet from the National Weather Service in Amarillo, Texas, about a 160 miles southwest of Beaver, warned residents that homes were being threatened by the quick moving blaze.

There are about 5,000 residents in the county, according to the US Census Bureau.

A burn scar more than 15 miles long is visible on satellite images, NWS Amarillo said in a tweet Saturday.

High wind and low humidity in the area made for high fire risk Sunday.

