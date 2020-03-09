Dallas Elections Administrator Questions Missing Ballots, Awaiting Judge's Decision The decision whether to reopen the Super Tuesday election results in Dallas County will lie in the hands of a district judge.

Widow Of Fallen Richardson Officer David Sherrard Reacts To Body Cam Video: 'I Don't Think He Had Time To Be Scared'"He led the charge into the apartment," said Nicole Sherrard. "What does that say about him? I’m not surprised if he had to do it again I’m sure he would."