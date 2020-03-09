(CBS 11) – Christine McVie (born Christine Anne Perfect on July 12, 1943) is a British singer/songwriter and keyboardist, known best as a member of Fleetwood Mac (and was married to fellow group member John McVie from 1968-1976).
She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 as a Fleetwood Mac member and later received the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.
Today’s song was one of two singles she released on her own in 1984 and one you will hear on SIRIUS XM 32 The Bridge: “Got A Hold On Me.”
It’s a 1984 song and the title track from her second solo album.
It was written by McVie and Todd Sharp, produced by Russ Titelman, and runs 3:52 on the Warner Brothers record label. It got to #10 on Billboard but was #1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary and Mainstream Rock charts, and #1 on the Canada RPM Adult Contemporary chart.
This would be her only top 10 song in the U.S.
She is backed up on the song by Steve Winwood, Todd Sharp and Lindsay Buckingham.
