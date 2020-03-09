BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna is Burleson High School’s new Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator.

Coach Kitna will bring nearly 10 years of professional and high school football coaching experience and 16 years as an NFL quarterback to his new position, Burleson ISD said in a news release Monday night.

Trustees approved the hiring of Kitna at the March 9 board meeting based upon the unanimous recommendation of a selection committee.

He’ll start his news job on Tuesday, March 10.

“Burleson High School was looking for a head coach and athletic coordinator to build not only a strong program, but also strong relationships among students and the community,” said BISD Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson. “I believe the committee got it right in selecting Coach Kitna to lead the program.”

BISD Athletic Director Kevin Ozee said, “Coach Kitna brings a wealth of successful experience at multiple levels of football, and his grasp of coaching and leadership is exceptional. The most important quality of Coach Kitna’s program is coaching the total student in all aspects of life. He has a unique way of modeling and teaching his players, and I believe this hire will take the BHS community to a whole new level.”

“Football taught me lessons about character, integrity, and grit. My goal is to develop athletes and set them on a path to success at the next level, whatever that may be,” said Kitna. “My wife Jennifer and sons Jalen and Jamison, and I are excited to become part of the Burleson community, and I look forward to establishing a leadership factory through the avenue of a top-flight football program.”

Kitna began coaching high school at his alma mater, Lincoln High School, in Tacoma, Washington, before serving as Waxahachie High School’s Head Football Coach where he worked with TCU Wide Receiver and potential first-round NFL pick Jalen Reagor.

“Coach Kitna came into the program, changed the culture, and taught me how to be a R.E.A.L. man: reject passivity, empathize with others, accept responsibility, lead courageously,” said Reagor. “These things stuck with me throughout high school and my college career.”

TCU Football Head Coach Gary Patterson said “Coach Kitna is a great offensive mind and is a proven head coach. He knows what it takes to prepare to play at a higher level.”

Waxahachie Athletic Director Greg Riddle worked with Kitna when he coached in Waxahachie.

“I am excited for Jon and his opportunity to coach high school football again in Texas. I know he truly has a heart for leading young men,” said Riddle.

Most recently, Kitna worked for the Dallas Cowboys as the quarterback coach.

“I cannot think of a better environment for a young man than to play high school football in a program run by Jon Kitna,” said former Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett. “He brings out the best in those around him and has a significant impact on the players at whatever level he has coached. The impact he will have on his student-athletes will be felt for the rest of their lives.”