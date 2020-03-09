



– Frisco ISD is already taking action after alerting the community about a presumptive case of COVID-19.

The superintendent sent an email to parents and employees Monday confirming that a parent in his 30s had tested positive for a presumptive case of COVID-19.

The man has a child who attends Polly Tadlock Elementary and he had recently traveled to California, according to the email.

His condition is not serious enough to require hospitalization.

He is in isolation at his home and he is being monitored by Collin County Health Department staff.

Anyone who might have come into contact with him will be contacted by Collin County Health officials.

Frisco ISD meanwhile is taking precautions at Tadlock Elementary as employees suited up and went inside to disinfect the building while students and teachers are on Spring Break.

They could be seen spraying the interior of the school.

“The Frisco ISD Custodial Department follows strict guidelines and uses hospital-grade products to clean and disinfect school buildings daily,” wrote a spokesman for Frisco ISD. “In addition, the FISD transportation department sanitizes all buses routinely. A special team is also utilized throughout the district in times of heightened health concerns to further prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Tadlock will receive a special cleaning over the break.”

They weren’t the only people wearing gear.

“I can see the school from here,” said neighbor Ganesh Prab who was wearing a mask during his evening walk. “So many parents live nearby but we don’t know who that is.”

“If they do find more parents or students who test positive, they should wait and keep the schools closed,” said neighbor Brittany Garcia.

Garcia said she’s worried about an open house Tadlock Elementary held last week and whether or not the parent in question attended.

“I’m wondering who has it, what’s going on, I don’t know,” she said.

At a nearby Walmart, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products are dwindling, with not a single pack of disinfectant wipes in sight.

Yet shoppers CBS 11 spoke to said they were not worried.

Yeah I’m not worried, I’m telling you, it’s in God’s hands,” said shopper Laura Carlton.

“Don’t go panic and buy things that aren’t extremely necessary because the more people panic, the less stuff there’s gonna be,” said shopper Reagan Kracht.

Frisco ISD is on Spring Break until next week.

The district is telling families who have visited countries with widespread outbreaks of the disease, such as China, Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea, to self quarantine for 14 days upon their return home.

The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low, according to health officials.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness for COVID-19 cases.

Symptoms of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and stay home when you are sick.

Also, wash hands often.