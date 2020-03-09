McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 30-year-old man from Frisco has tested positive for a presumptive case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Collin County health officials said the man recently traveled to California and is in stable condition, in isolation in his home and county health care staff are monitoring him.
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) said they’re awaiting further testing to confirm the initial results, since the patient’s symptoms have not required hospitalization.
CCHCS is also monitoring the man’s family, setting up any needed tests, and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while he was infectious. Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff.
The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low, according to health officials.
According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness for COVID-19 cases. Symptoms of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
For questions, please call Collin County Health Services during business hours at 972-548-4707. After business hours please call Sheriff’s dispatch at 972-547-5350.
Three Harris County residents have also tested presumptive positive for the virus.
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Seriously saying wear a face mask? That’s if you can get one. Only wear it if you are sick!