LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — A driver traveling northbound on the Interstate-35E service road, near Valley Ridge Boulevard in Lewisville, lost control of their pickup and crashed into a gas meter Monday morning.
The truck burst into flames after an underground natural gas pipe broke off. The scene caused rush hour traffic to backup on the highway.
A tow truck was called in and actually pulled the burning pickup out of the fire, but flames from the gas line continued to shoot into the air for more than an hour.
The crash happened directly in front of the Five Star Ford car dealership. At least two vehicles on that lot had burn damage.
After letting some of the pressure in the gas line burn crews with Atmos Energy were able to seal the break and put the fire out.
A section of the northbound service road was closed for several hours, but no one was injured.