CANTON, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in this year’s Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
Th Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement Tuesday that the annual preseason game will pit two historic franchises against each other to kick off the 2020 season. The game will be played Thursday, Aug. 6.
The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 includes legendary coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher. Former Steelers great Troy Polamalu and former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris will also be enshrined this year.
The enshrinement ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Cowboys will also open the preseason on the national stage with new head coach Mike McCarthy and his almost-completely new coaching staff.