



In search of a new favorite Mediterranean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Gyros To Go

PHOTO: jack w./YELP

Topping the list is Gyros To Go. Located in Southeast Arlington at 710 E. Sublett Road, Suite 101, the Greek spot is the highest-rated cheap Mediterranean restaurant in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 239 reviews on Yelp.

The casual spot serves authentic Mediterranean appetizers and entrees such as hummus, spinach pies, gyros and shawarma platters. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. New York Eats

Photo: new york eats/Yelp

Next up is Central Arlington’s New York Eats, an authentic New York-style halal spot situated at 604 Doug Russell Road, Suite B. With four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned Mediterranean eatery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

On the menu, you’ll find dishes, such as chicken over rice, gyros, falafel over salad and burgers, prepared with hand-cut Zabihah Halal meats. Catering, delivery and pick-up services are also available.

3. Yafa Mediterranean Grill

Photo: mohammad a./Yelp

West Arlington’s Yafa Mediterranean Grill, located at 4004 Little Road, Suite 112, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Mediterranean spot five stars out of 47 reviews.

Amanda S. noted, “This place is absolutely fantastic! … We ordered three different dishes, and each dish was delicious.”

And Yelper Tyson H. wrote, “It never disappoints. Absolutely one of our favorites.”

Look for authentic Mediterranean appetizers, salads, sandwiches, platters and desserts on the lunch and dinner menu.

4. Gyros Plus

Photo: michael d./Yelp

Gyros Plus, a Greek spot in East Arlington, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1905 E. Arkansas Lane to see for yourself.

Yelper Pam G., who reviewed Gyros Plus on Dec. 1, wrote, “I’ve wanted to try other items, but the gyros are so good that I can’t not get one.”

Ricardo A. noted, “Amazing drive-thru … that serves great gyros and crispy seasoned fries for a cheap price.”

Gyros, hamburgers, salads, soups, Philly cheesesteaks and french fries are on the menu.