FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old with a gun was arrested early Monday morning as police were responding to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in a neighborhood in Forney.

Police said they responded to calls about “suspicious activity” at around 3 a.m. in the Fox Hollow neighborhood. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, police said Deshae Woodard of Dallas and other possible suspects ran away despite commands from officers to stop.

Police were soon able to arrest Woodard after he was found in the 1100 block of Citabria Street. Police said he was armed with a loaded handgun.

Woodard was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest. Police said more charges could be filed as they investigate the vehicle burglaries.

Deshae Woodard mugshot (Credit: Forney Police Department)

The others who were seen with Woodard were not found and police are asking residents in that neighborhood to look over any surveillance footage they may have to help identify those involved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 972.564.7607 or Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877.847.7522.

