Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest sources for Japanese fare around Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when cravings for sushi or ramen strike.

Shoppers in the Fort Worth area usually spend more in March at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Fort Worth-area restaurants rose to $932,145 for the metro area in March of last year, second only to June with an average of $949,946, and 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar

First on the list is Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar. Located at 907 Foch St., the sushi bar is the highest-rated destination for Japanese cuisine in Fort Worth, boasting five stars out of 269 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ninja Sushi & Grill

Next up is Ninja Sushi & Grill, situated at 4714 S.W. Loop 820. With four stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, Asian fusion and Japanese restaurant has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Shinjuku Station

Southside’s Shinjuku Station, located at 711 W. Magnolia Ave., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese dining establishment, which offers ramen, sushi and more, 4.5 stars out of 721 reviews.

4. MK’s Sushi Restaurant

At last, there’s MK’s Sushi Restaurant, a Japanese sushi bar and Asian fusion bistro, with four stars out of 129 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2901 Fair Drive, Suite 100, to give it a go for yourself.