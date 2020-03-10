



From a beer garden to a Spanish tapas and wine bar, read on for a rundown of the latest destinations to land around town.

El Dorado Cafe

Photo: Bri R./Yelp

El Dorado Cafe is a diner, offering breakfast, brunch, burgers and sandwiches, that recently opened its doors at 8310 C F Hawn Freeway in Southeast Dallas.

The menu at El Dorado Cafe is brimming with classic breakfasts, lunch plates and Mexican-inspired dishes, with options ranging from buttermilk pancakes, Nutella waffles, omelettes and skillets to huevos rancheros, tamales, nachos and quesadillas.

Jaxon Beer Garden

Photo: Suzy T./Yelp

Jaxon Beer Garden is a New American gastropub that recently debuted at 311 S. Akard St. in downtown Dallas’ AT&T Discovery District.

This fresh beer garden and eatery specializes in cocktails, beer and Southern-inspired cuisine, such as fish tacos, sticky baby back ribs and black mole chili with venison and beef, as noted on Eater Dallas. Additionally, the venue boasts a sizable outdoor patio and more than 30 varietals of beer on-tap.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Photo: Barcelona Wine Bar/Yelp

Searching for a new outlet that serves Spanish fare, tapas and wine? Barcelona Wine Bar has opened its latest outpost, settled in Lower Greenville at 5016 Miller Ave.

On the sample menu, anticipate a wide selection of charcuterie offerings, cheese, salads and tapas, including grilled lamb neck, fried Brussels sprouts, yellowfin tuna crudo, crispy calamari and spiced beef empanadas.