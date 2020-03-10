DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ Team Grind 7-on-7 program teaches student-athletes much more than the fundamentals of football. It also teaches valuable life lessons.

Team Grind is made up of Dallas area student athletes, representing 24 high schools and 15 middle schools.

“From Lancaster to Highland Park, these are lifelong friends,” says founder Lawrence Hatchett. “Once they go off to college, I still work with them. That student comes back and helps other kids he knows are in the same situation.”

The nonprofit academic and sports training firm started in 2017 with one mission.

“We’re on to kids about grades, social media, being good individuals, saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” says Hatchett. “We’re providing kids with an opportunity to get them out of some situations and then we’re helping athletes that want to be at the next level.”

Team Grind began three years ago with athletes with no stars and no offers.

Today, 22 of their current student-athletes make up a combined 130 offers to Division I football programs all over the country. In the world of high school football, the local team has some of the most well-known names.

Team Grind recently won the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas beating out 120 varsity teams from all over the country.

On March 8th, Team Grind’s two varsity teams swept the top two spots at the Lone Star Classic in Houston.

Leading up the national championship, practices included report card checks. Those falling behind or forgetting to turn in transcripts are called out and run. “I ask the guys, ‘How much time do you spend on the game? And, how much time do you spend studying?’ “

The team trains at Skyline, Bishop Lynch and Highland Park High Schools.

“Some of the kids have never seen the other side of Dallas,” says Hatchett.

The culture surrounding the program is much more than just football, it’s about becoming one-big family.

“I send 100 texts every morning,” says Hatchett. “They are not my blood but we always talk about family.”