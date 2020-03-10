KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (CBSDFW.COM) – Elementary school students in Taiwan are using their skills with robotics to help themselves and others stay clean and safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Reuters, students at a school in Kaohsiung built an automated disinfectant dispenser so that others may use it during their breaks.
The Lego robotic device uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect hand movement and then dispenses the alcoholic disinfectant using motors and gear mechanisms.
Students from six to 12 years old can be seen lined up in front of the robot as it puts a fun, little twist on staying clean.
Reuters reports the students at the Linyuan Elementary School are being taught robotics at an early age so that they can help solve problems within their own hometowns in the future as the school is located in an industrial area.