



A judge has granted an order that allows Dallas County to recount Super Tuesday ballots from 44 voting centers that had discrepancies.

On Saturday, Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said the county was calling for the recount from the March 3 election day due to issues from 44 centers involving thumb drives that contained ballots. She said 16 were not received by the Elections Department on time and the 28 others were from voting machines that weren’t scheduled to be used that day.

Pippins-Poole and other election officials were in court Tuesday morning to petition for the recount. The 44 thumb drives represented about 5,000 to 6,000 votes from all over the county — just less than 10% of the overall county vote.

“The election judges are required to put them in an anti-aesthetic bag, into a red envelope and then put it into a sealed pouch. Those pouches are brought down to the regional sites and the regional site then checks off that we have that information,” Pippins-Poole said as she explained the process of securing the ballots on Election Day.

The judge decided to allow Dallas County to move forward with the recount. Officials are expected to start the recount process Wednesday at 8 a.m.

During court, both the Republican and Democratic parties said they do not expect the results to change the outcome of the primary election.