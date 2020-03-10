Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Luka Doncic scored 38 points, but the Dallas Mavericks could not close out the Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday night, losing 119-109.
The Spurs outscored the Mavericks 36-24 in the 4th quarter.
The Mavericks led the Spurs 67-54 with 10:19 left in the 3rd quarter and were outscored 65-42 the final 22:19.
LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for the Spurs with 24 points.
More to come.
