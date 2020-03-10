DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person was hospitalized late Monday evening after being slashed in the neck by a man with a box cutter at a Dallas Greyhound bus station, police said.
Police said the incident happened at around 11:35 p.m. at the station in the 200 block of S. Lamar Street.
Witnesses told police that a 20-year-old man was getting ready to board a bus when he started talking out loud and “making statements about people out to get him.”
According to police, the man then took out a box cutter and slashed a person in front of him in the neck. The man was soon tackled by witnesses and security.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and taken to Lew Sterrett jail. It’s currently unknown what charges he may face.